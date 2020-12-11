Royal Palm Buys Parcel at Miami Worldcenter for $33.9M, Plans to Develop Mixed-Use Tower

MIAMI — Royal Palm Cos. (RPC) will develop Legacy Hotel & Residences, a 50-story mixed-use building featuring 256 hotel rooms and 274 apartment units, within Miami Worldcenter. The master developer of Miami Worldcenter, Miami World Center Associates, sold the 1.5-acre plot to RPC for $33.9 million. RPC plans to break ground on the tower in early 2021. The asset will feature a business lounge, pool, a one-acre pool deck and a 100,000-square-foot wellness center. A timeline for completion was not disclosed. Robert Given, Troy Ballard and James Quinn of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the land transaction.

Miami Worldcenter is a $4 billion, 27-acre mixed-use development that has been delivering in phases. Assets that are currently open include RPC’s 60-story Paramount Miami Worldcenter condo tower, which opened across the street from Legacy Hotel & Residences in November 2019; and Caoba, a 444-room apartment tower. Projects currently underway and planned include a 348-room CitizenM hotel, ZOM Living’s 434-unit Bezel apartments, Hines’ 500,000-square-foot office building and MDM Group’s 1,700-room Marriott Marquis and adjacent 600,000-square-foot expo center.