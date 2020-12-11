REBusinessOnline

Royal Palm Buys Parcel at Miami Worldcenter for $33.9M, Plans to Develop Mixed-Use Tower

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Development, Florida, Hospitality, Multifamily, Southeast

Legacy Hotel & Residences will feature a business lounge, pool, a one-acre pool deck and a 100,000-square-foot wellness center.

MIAMI — Royal Palm Cos. (RPC) will develop Legacy Hotel & Residences, a 50-story mixed-use building featuring 256 hotel rooms and 274 apartment units, within Miami Worldcenter. The master developer of Miami Worldcenter, Miami World Center Associates, sold the 1.5-acre plot to RPC for $33.9 million. RPC plans to break ground on the tower in early 2021. The asset will feature a business lounge, pool, a one-acre pool deck and a 100,000-square-foot wellness center. A timeline for completion was not disclosed. Robert Given, Troy Ballard and James Quinn of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the land transaction.

Miami Worldcenter is a $4 billion, 27-acre mixed-use development that has been delivering in phases. Assets that are currently open include RPC’s 60-story Paramount Miami Worldcenter condo tower, which opened across the street from Legacy Hotel & Residences in November 2019; and Caoba, a 444-room apartment tower. Projects currently underway and planned include a 348-room CitizenM hotel, ZOM Living’s 434-unit Bezel apartments, Hines’ 500,000-square-foot office building and MDM Group’s 1,700-room Marriott Marquis and adjacent 600,000-square-foot expo center.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Dec
14
Webinar: New Mexico Retail Outlook — What will New Mexico Retail Activity Look Like in 2021?
Dec
15
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in Texas?
Dec
16
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  