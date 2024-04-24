Royal Palm Cos., Mattoni Group Obtain $86M Financing for Multifamily Development in Central Florida

SANFORD, FLA. — A partnership between Royal Palm Cos. and Mattoni Group has obtained $86 million in construction financing for Tuscany Village, a 420-unit multifamily development located at 4201 W. First St. in the north Orlando suburb of Sanford. The financing comprises $68 million in debt from a partnership between City National Bank and Abanca USA and $18 million in preferred equity from Origin Investments. The co-developers plan to break ground on the 21-acre project in the coming weeks and deliver the property in phases by 2026.