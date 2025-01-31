Royal Palm, Mattoni Group to Develop 320-Unit Multifamily Project in Orlando’s Lake Nona Region

ORLANDO, FLA. — A partnership between Royal Palm Cos. and Mattoni Group has announced the development of Royal Palm at Lake Nona, a 320-unit garden-style multifamily development located in southeast Orlando. Funding for the Class A project totaled $94.3 million, including a $56.6 million construction loan and $17 million in preferred equity.

Situated within the 7,000-acre Lake Nona master-planned community, Royal Palm at Lake Nona will be located at 3000 Aria Circle. Upon completion, the new 16-acre development will comprise four four-story buildings and eight carriage house buildings with a unit mix of one- to three-bedrooms. Units will range from 782 square feet to 1,398 square feet in size.

Additionally, more than 9,000 square feet will be dedicated to a clubhouse space that will feature a demonstration kitchen and a coworking business center with private offices. Other amenities will include a fitness center, indoor pet grooming center, resort-style pool with a jacuzzi, cabanas and electric vehicle charging stations.

Forum Architecture & Interior Design is the project architect. Completion is slated for the first quarter of 2027.