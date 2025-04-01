Royal Tulip Investments Buys Newport Victoria Plaza Office Building in Costa Mesa, California

COSTA MESA, CALIF. — Royal Tulip Investments has acquired Newport Victoria Plaza, an office building located at 2183 Fairview Road in Costa Mesa. A Beverly Hills, Calif.-based private seller sold the asset for $7.1 million, or $165 per square foot. The buyer plans to relocate its offices to the 43,250-square-foot building and lease out the remaining space. At the time of sale, the property was 35 percent occupied. Eric Smith of Voit Real Estate Services represented the buyer, while Anthony DeLorenzo, Sammy Demo and Bryan Johnson of CBRE represented the seller in the deal.