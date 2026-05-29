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RoyOMartin-Corrigan-Texas
A tentative completion date for the completion of RoyOMartin’s manufacturing expansion project in Corrigan, Texas, was not announced.
DevelopmentIndustrialTexas

RoyOMartin Underway on $115M Manufacturing Expansion Project in Corrigan, Texas

by Taylor Williams

CORRIGAN, TEXAS — RoyOMartin, a provider of plywoods, timbers and boards, is underway on $115 million manufacturing expansion project in Corrigan, about 100 miles northeast of Houston. The project involves the construction of a 370,400-square-foot facility that will complement RoyOMartin’s existing, 407,125-square-foot plant. The new facility is expected to account for the creation of about 120 new jobs and to increase RoyOMartin’s total production capacity across its 150-acre campus by 70 percent.

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