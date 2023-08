HOUSTON — Law firm Royston, Rayzor, Vickery & Williams has signed an 11,611-square-foot office lease at 1415 Louisiana St. in downtown Houston. The building rises 43 stories, spans 520,000 square feet and houses an 8,000-square-foot fitness center and multiple onsite food-and-beverage options. Griff Bandy and John Zivley of Partners Real Estate represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Connor Saxe of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, Wedge Commercial Properties.