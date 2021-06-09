RPAI Plans to Develop 125,000 SF Medical Office Building in Largo, Maryland

The Ella is a 125,000-square-foot medical office building.

LARGO, MD. — Retail Properties of America Inc. (RPAI) plans to begin developing the first building within Carillon, a planned mixed-use development in Largo. Construction on the first building known as The Ella, a 125,000-square-foot medical office building, will begin in the second half of 2021.

The Ella will be situated 300 feet from the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center. The property will also be located close to the Largo Town Center Metro Blue and Silver lines, onsite surface parking and access to the Capital Beltway. RPAI is in active negotiations with prospective tenants.