RPC Receives $340M Construction Loan for Legacy Hotel Project at Miami Worldcenter

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Hospitality, Loans, Mixed-Use, Multifamily, Southeast

The hotel development is part of Miami Worldcenter, a $4 billion, 27-acre mixed-use development underway by Miami Worldcenter Associates.

MIAMI — Royal Palm Cos. (RPC) has received a $340 million construction loan from New York City-based Silverstein Capital Partners for the development of Legacy Hotel & Residences, a mixed-use hospitality property in downtown Miami. The hotel development is part of Miami Worldcenter, a $4 billion, 27-acre mixed-use development underway by Miami Worldcenter Associates.

Legacy will offer 310 for-sale residential units on top of a 219-room hotel. The project’s residential units all sold out in May 2021 in less than 12 months. Construction on the property broke ground in August and is slated for completion by 2024.

Community amenities at the mixed-use tower include ground-floor retail space, five restaurant and bar concepts, a hotel pool deck, enclosed seven-story rooftop atrium with a restaurant bar and lounge and a members-only international business lounge.

Other than the residential and hotel space, Legacy will also include a 10-floor, $100 million medical center known as Blue Zones Medical and Wellbeing Center.

RPC’s design team for the Legacy Hotel project includes Miami-based Kobi Karp Architects, Design Agency and ID & Design International. Martin Schwartz and Anthony de Yurre of Bilzin Sumberg provided legal counsel to the development team in the loan transaction.