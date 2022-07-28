REBusinessOnline

RPG, CenterSquare Sell 175,367 SF Industrial Asset in Vista, California for $58M

Located at 1 Viper Way in Vista, Calif., the 175,367-square-foot industrial property features 20 dock-high doors and 16 grade-level doors.

VISTA, CALIF. — RPG, in partnership with CenterSquare, has completed the sale of 1 Viper. The recently redeveloped and fully leased Class A industrial property is situated on 11.7 acres at 1 Viper Way in Vista. Santa Monica-based BLT Enterprises acquired the asset for $58 million.

Aric Starck and Drew Dodds of Cushman & Wakefield represented the sellers in the deal.

Following its acquisition of the property in 2021, RPG speculatively redeveloped and improved the 175,367-square-foot asset, which is situated on a 482,644-square-foot site. The property features 20 dock-high doors, 16 grade-level doors and skylights to increase natural light and energy efficiency. At the time of sale, the property was fully leased to Cymer and Gnarlywood.

