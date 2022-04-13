REBusinessOnline

RPG Sells Creative Office/Mixed-Use Portfolio Near San Diego for $86M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Mixed-Use, Office, Western

6023-6021-Innovation-Way-Carlsbad-CA

Ezoic, Honma Golf and Coola Skincare are tenants at Lift, a two-building creative office and mixed-use asset at 6021 and 6023 Innovation Way in Carlsbad, Calif.

CARLSBAD, CALIF. — Cushman & Wakefield has represented RPG in the sales of an office and mixed-use office/retail portfolio in Carlsbad. The assets sold for $86 million.

Sold separately, the recapitalizations consisted of Fusion, a recently renovated, 121,541-square-foot, Class A creative flex office building that is fully leased; and Lift, a creative mixed-use, ground-up development consisting of two Class A loft-style buildings totaling 53,205 square feet.

New York-based Clarion Partners acquired Fusion, located at 1950 Camino Vida Roble, with a full building value of $54 million. Renovated in early 2020, the property was formerly an industrial/distribution facility that was converted into a Class A creative flex project with extensive glass lines and high ceilings. At the time of sale, the property was leased to Alphatec Spine, a medical technology company based in Carlsbad.

Lift Innovation Way LLC purchased Lift, which comprises two buildings situated within Bressi Ranch, with a full building value of $32 million. Building A, located at 6023 Innovation Way, offers two full floors of creative office space totaling 33,770 square feet. The 19,435-square-foot Building B, located at 6021 Innovation Way, features 8,708 square feet of ground-floor restaurant space and 9,950 square feet of second-floor creative office space.

The renovated development features a multi-purpose lawn, outdoor barbecue areas, fire-room lounge, outdoor meeting hubs, amphitheater, rooftop decks on both buildings and onsite high-end restaurants/eateries. Current tenants include Ezoic, an artificial intelligence platform for publishers; Honma Golf, a golf equipment company; and Coola Skincare, a supplier of high-end cosmetic sunscreen.

Aric Starck and Drew Dodds of Cushman & Wakefield represented RPG in both transactions.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
Apr
14
Webinar: What’s Ahead For Seniors Housing Staff, Leaders and HR: A Study on 2022 Business Priorities
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  