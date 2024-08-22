Thursday, August 22, 2024
9606-Aero-Dr-San-Diego-CA
RPG and Steel Peak plan to convert the property at 9606 Aero Drive in San Diego into an industrial outdoor storage facility.
RPG, Steel Peak Purchase San Diego Office Property for $12.1M, Plan Industrial Outdoor Storage Conversion

by Amy Works

SAN DIEGO — A joint venture between RPG and Steel Peak has acquired 9606 Aero Drive, a 38,704-square-foot flex office property in San Diego. Total consideration for the acquisition was $12.1 million, which the joint venture’s institutional equity partner supported.

The undisclosed seller will continue to occupy the asset as its headquarters through 2025 as part of a leaseback agreement.

Situated on 4.2 acres, the asset includes existing office space and a vacated data center that will be converted into warehouse space with multiple grade-level loading doors, creating a Class A industrial outdoor storage facility. Additional improvements to the property will include fencing, lighting and paving.

Kurtis Blanchard and Evan McDonald of Colliers represented the buyers in the deal.

