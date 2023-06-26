RPM Development to Build 120-Unit Mixed-Income Residential Project in Downtown Trenton

TRENTON, N.J. — RPM Development will build a 120-unit mixed-income residential project in downtown Trenton. The site at 150-170 Broad St. spans 1.3 acres, and the development will consist of 70 market-rate units, 48 affordable housing units and two superintendent units. Units will come in one-, two- and three-bedroom formats. Amenities will include a fitness center, resident lounge and a rooftop deck, and the property will also offer 168 parking spaces and a 7,500-square-foot retail plaza. The New Jersey Economic Development Authority and the New Jersey Housing & Mortgage Finance Agency both provided tax credit equity to finance the project. A construction timeline was not disclosed.