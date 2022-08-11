REBusinessOnline

RPM Living, DRA Advisors Acquire 372-Unit San Paloma Apartments in Houston’s Energy Corridor

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

San-Paloma-Apartments-Houston

San Paloma Apartments in Houston totals 372 units. The property was built in 2006.

HOUSTON — A joint venture between Austin-based RPM Living Investments and New York-based DRA Advisors has acquired San Paloma, a 372-unit apartment community in Houston’s Energy Corridor area. Developed by Sueba USA in 2006, San Paloma features one- and two-bedroom units with an average size of 1,050 square feet. The amenity package comprises a pool, fitness center, heated spa, playground, dog park, business center and outdoor lounge spaces. A partnership between Blackstone and Livcor sold the property for an undisclosed price. Amerant Bank provided acquisition financing for the deal.

