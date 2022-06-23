REBusinessOnline

RPM Living Signs 16,403 SF Office Lease at Preston Commons in Dallas

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Office, Texas

DALLAS — Multifamily investment and management firm RPM Living has signed a 16,403-square-foot office lease at Preston Commons, a 427,799-square-foot office park in North Dallas that is owned by California-based KBS. The three-building campus offers a health and wellness center, multiple dining options, business lounge, open-air courtyard with Wi-Fi and an upgraded lobby. Alexandra Cullins, Dennis Barnes and Jackie Marshall of CBRE represented KBS in the lease negotiations.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  