RPM Living Signs 16,403 SF Office Lease at Preston Commons in Dallas

DALLAS — Multifamily investment and management firm RPM Living has signed a 16,403-square-foot office lease at Preston Commons, a 427,799-square-foot office park in North Dallas that is owned by California-based KBS. The three-building campus offers a health and wellness center, multiple dining options, business lounge, open-air courtyard with Wi-Fi and an upgraded lobby. Alexandra Cullins, Dennis Barnes and Jackie Marshall of CBRE represented KBS in the lease negotiations.