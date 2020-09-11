REBusinessOnline

RPM xConstruction to Build 90,000 SF Office Headquarters at Craig Ranch in McKinney

Posted on by in Development, Office, Texas

RPM xConstruction's new office headquarters in McKinney is expected to be complete in early 2022.

MCKINNEY, TEXAS — RPM xConstruction LLC will build a 90,000-square-foot office building at McKinney Corporate Center at Craig Ranch, located north of Dallas, for its new office headquarters. Approximately 750 employees will work at the new building, which offers proximity to the Sam Rayburn Tollway and multiple retail and restaurant establishments. Construction is scheduled to begin early next year and to be complete in early 2022. Pross Design Group is the project architect. VanTrust Real Estate is the developer of McKinney Corporate Center at Craig Ranch.

