RPT Realty Acquires The Crossings in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, for $104M

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — New York City-based shopping center REIT RPT Realty (NYSE: RPT) has acquired The Crossings, a 510,000-square-foot retail power center located near the Massachusetts-New Hampshire border in Portsmouth, for $104 million. The open-air center was 95 percent leased at the time of sale, with grocers Trader Joe’s and Aldi anchoring the property. Other major users include Dick’s Sporting Goods, Best Buy, Kohl’s, Five Below, Ulta Beauty, Chipotle Mexican Grill and McDonald’s. The seller was not disclosed.