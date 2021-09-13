REBusinessOnline

RPT Realty to Purchase Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center in Metro Boston for $131.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Massachusetts, Northeast, Retail

DEDHAM, MASS. — RPT Realty (NYSE: RPT) is under contract to purchase a 510,000-square-foot, grocery-anchored shopping center in Dedham near Boston for $131.5 million. Stop & Shop is the anchor tenant. Other tenants at the property, which is nearly 92 percent occupied, include TJ Maxx, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Starbucks and Chipotle. The acquisition is expected to close in the fourth quarter. R2G Venture LLC, RPT’s joint venture platform focused on grocery-anchored assets, will be utilized to acquire the property.

