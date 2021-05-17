R&R Realty Group to Renovate Two Buildings at Regency West Office Park in West Des Moines

WEST DES MOINES, IOWA — R&R Realty Group has unveiled plans to renovate Buildings 7 and 8 at its Regency West Office Park in West Des Moines. The pandemic spurred the renovation, according to R&R. “As our customers are returning to their offices, they’re telling us that amenities are still very important in order to entice the workforce back to the office and to retain the workforce working in the office,” says Mark Ruprpecht, president of R&R.

New amenities at Regency West will include collaborative spaces with germ-resistant materials and space for social distancing. A fitness center will be equipped with treadmills, elliptical machines and Peloton bikes. A space known as the Veranda at Regency West will include large windows that can open to the outdoors. An automated coffee shop and a grab-and-go market will provide food and beverage options. These amenities will be available to all Regency West tenants, regardless of which building they occupy at the 623,000-square-foot complex. R&R plans to invest more than $1 million over the next 12 months for the new amenities.