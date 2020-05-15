R&R Realty Incorporates ‘Healthy’ Features into Office Building Under Development in Omaha

The Waterford Building is slated for completion in spring 2021.

OMAHA, NEB. — R&R Realty Group has added several “healthy” features in its newest office building currently under development in Omaha. Known as the Waterford Building, the property spans 180,000 square feet at the intersection of 192nd Street and West Dodge Road. R&R has configured the HVAC system to use medical-grade air filters. The Waterford Building will feature touch-free entrances along with motion sensors for lighting. R&R is also installing germ-resistant flooring, wall coverings and seating surfaces. Screens will help visitors find their way in an effort to reduce unnecessary foot traffic. The property management team will receive data regarding air quality, circulation and other building health metrics. Completion of the building is slated for spring 2021.