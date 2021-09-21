R&R Realty, MD West One to Build 38,000 SF Medical Facility in Omaha

OMAHA, NEB. — R&R Realty Group and MD West One are partnering to build a 38,000-square-foot medical facility on the east side of 192nd Street in Omaha. MD West One provides orthopedic, neurosurgery and spine care services. The project will be part of Fountain Ridge West, R&R Realty’s business park. Site work, including grading and the installation of utilities, is scheduled to begin in the next few weeks. Construction of the building will kick off this fall, and the facility is expected to be completed over a period of about 16 months.