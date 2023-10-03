Tuesday, October 3, 2023
LoansMultifamilyOklahomaTexas

RRA Capital Provides $20.6M Acquisition Loan for Oklahoma City Apartments

by Taylor Williams

OKLAHOMA CITY — RRA Capital, a commercial bridge lender with offices in Phoenix and New York City, has provided a $20.6 million acquisition loan for a 252-unit apartment community in Oklahoma City. The property at 11239 Pennsylvania Ave. was built in the 1970s and offers one- and two-bedroom units. The borrower, GreenLite Holdings, plans to implement a value-add program that will upgrade the pool and clubhouse and install new appliances, flooring, lighting, plumbing and windows in the unit interiors.

