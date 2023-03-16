REBusinessOnline

RREAF Holdings Acquires 486-Bed Student Housing Community Near University of South Carolina

Posted on by in Acquisitions, South Carolina, Southeast, Student Housing

Rivers Edge at Carolina Stadium is a 486-bed student housing community within the University of South Carolina's Greek Village in Columbia, S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — RREAF Holdings has acquired Rivers Edge at Carolina Stadium, a 486-bed student housing community located near the University of South Carolina in Columbia. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. The property was built in 1996 within the university’s Greek Village. Capital improvements are planned for the community, which will be overseen by RREAF Construction Services. Renovations are set to include upgrades to 40 percent of the property’s 240 units and amenity updates, including the addition of a dog run; upgrades to the existing basketball, volleyball and pickleball courts; and new lighting along the community’s walking paths. Renovations will be completed between late 2026 and early 2027.





