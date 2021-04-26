RREAF Holdings Completes Construction of 240-Room Hotel in Southlake, Texas

Marriott Dallas Southlake totals 240 guestrooms and suites.

SOUTHLAKE, TEXAS — RREAF Holdings has completed construction of the 240-room Delta Hotel Dallas Southlake. Designed by Merriman Anderson Architects, the six-story property features 10,000 square feet of meeting and event space, a restaurant and bar, outdoor pool and patio and a coffee shop. Hill & Wilkinson served as the general contractor. Construction began in July 2019.