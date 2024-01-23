RREAF Holdings, Innisfree Hotels to Develop $250M Margaritaville Resort in Galveston, Texas

GALVESTON, TEXAS — Dallas-based investment firm RREAF Holdings, in partnership with Gulf Coast owner-operator Innisfree Hotels, will develop a $250 million Margaritaville Hotel & Resort in the Galveston. The 334-room, 300,000-square-foot hotel will feature a 2.5-acre elevated waterpark, a lazy river, pickleball courts, family entertainment center, four restaurants and direct beach access, as well as other features activities and amenities with themes from the music of Jimmy Buffett. Construction is scheduled to begin in May or June. A tentative completion date was not disclosed.