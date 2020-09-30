REBusinessOnline

RREAF Holdings Nears Completion of 240-Room Delta by Marriott Hotel in Southlake

Posted on by in Development, Hospitality, Texas

Delta-Hotel-by-Marriott-Southlake

RREAF Holdings expects to open the new Delta by Marriott hotel in Southlake in mid-November,

SOUTHLAKE, TEXAS — RREAF Holdings is nearing completion of a 240-room Delta by Marriott hotel in the Fort Worth suburb of Southlake, with an expected opening date of mid-November. Hotel amenities will include a grab-and-go food market, a 24-hour pantry, fitness center, outdoor pool and lounge area and an onsite restaurant and bar. The 10-story building will also feature 10,000 square feet of meeting and event space. Aimbridge Hospitality will manage the property.

