RREAF Holdings Nears Completion of 240-Room Delta by Marriott Hotel in Southlake

SOUTHLAKE, TEXAS — RREAF Holdings is nearing completion of a 240-room Delta by Marriott hotel in the Fort Worth suburb of Southlake, with an expected opening date of mid-November. Hotel amenities will include a grab-and-go food market, a 24-hour pantry, fitness center, outdoor pool and lounge area and an onsite restaurant and bar. The 10-story building will also feature 10,000 square feet of meeting and event space. Aimbridge Hospitality will manage the property.