RREAF Holdings to Develop 3,173-Acre Master-Planned Community in Caldwell County

Posted on by in Development, Mixed-Use, Texas

DALLAS — RREAF Communities, a division of Dallas-based RREAF Holdings, has acquired 3,173 acres at the intersection of State Highways 130 and 80 in Central Texas’ Caldwell County for the development of a master-planned community. Preliminary plans call for thousands of residential homes in various product types, as well as retail, restaurants, hotels, offices, healthcare and light industrial uses and future school sites. A construction timeline has not yet been established.