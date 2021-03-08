REBusinessOnline

RRI Acquires Whole Foods-Anchored Shopping Center in Savannah for $24.7M

Victory Station

The Whole Foods Market in Victory Station is the retailer’s only location in Savannah and one of only two specialty grocery stores in the entire trade area.

SAVANNAH, GA. — New York-based Rothenberg-Rosenfield Inc. (RRI) has acquired Victory Station, a 64,164-square foot, Whole Foods Market-anchored shopping center situated at the corner of Harry S. Truman Parkway and Victory Drive in Savannah. RRI purchased the property from Clarion Partners for $24.7 million.

Built in 2013, Victory Station is currently 96 percent leased with only one available space. The Whole Foods is the retailer’s only location in Savannah and one of only two specialty grocery stores in the entire trade area. The shopping center’s other national tenants include PetSmart, Chipotle Mexican Grill, T-Mobile and Zoe’s Kitchen.

RRI is engaging Colliers International to lease and manage the property.

