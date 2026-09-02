RSA Properties to Develop 130,000 SF Industrial Facility for Camco Chemical in Northern Kentucky

INDEPENDENCE, KY. — RSA Properties LLC plans to develop a 130,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution center for Camco Chemical in northern Kentucky. The build-to-suit facility will be situated within the tenant’s existing campus on Holton Drive in Independence on a site that once housed an IRS facility.

The design-build team includes general contractor Furlong Building. Camco Chemical has had a presence in Independence for the past 65 years. The construction timeline of the new facility was not disclosed.