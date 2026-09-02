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The new facility will be situated on Camco Chemical's existing campus in Independence, Ky.
DevelopmentIndustrialKentuckySoutheast

RSA Properties to Develop 130,000 SF Industrial Facility for Camco Chemical in Northern Kentucky

by John Nelson

INDEPENDENCE, KY. — RSA Properties LLC plans to develop a 130,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution center for Camco Chemical in northern Kentucky. The build-to-suit facility will be situated within the tenant’s existing campus on Holton Drive in Independence on a site that once housed an IRS facility.

The design-build team includes general contractor Furlong Building. Camco Chemical has had a presence in Independence for the past 65 years. The construction timeline of the new facility was not disclosed.

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