RSI SmartCap Signs 391,985 SF Industrial Lease at Carter Distribution Center in Fort Worth

RSI SmartCap will occupy the entirety of Building F at Carter Distribution Center in Fort Worth.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — RSI SmartCap, a provider of stainless steel truck cap systems, has signed a 391,985-square-foot industrial lease at Building F within Carter Distribution Center in Fort Worth. The four-building complex is located within Carter Industrial Park and features 32- to 36-foot clear heights, an ESFR sprinkler system and ample car and trailer parking spaces. Matt Carthey and Thomas Grafton of locally based brokerage firm Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, PGIM Real Estate, in the lease negotiations. Grant Pruitt with Whitebox Real Estate represented the tenant.