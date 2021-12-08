REBusinessOnline

RSI SmartCap Signs 391,985 SF Industrial Lease at Carter Distribution Center in Fort Worth

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Texas

Carter-Distribution-Center-Fort-Worth

RSI SmartCap will occupy the entirety of Building F at Carter Distribution Center in Fort Worth.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — RSI SmartCap, a provider of stainless steel truck cap systems, has signed a 391,985-square-foot industrial lease at Building F within Carter Distribution Center in Fort Worth. The four-building complex is located within Carter Industrial Park and features 32- to 36-foot clear heights, an ESFR sprinkler system and ample car and trailer parking spaces. Matt Carthey and Thomas Grafton of locally based brokerage firm Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, PGIM Real Estate, in the lease negotiations. Grant Pruitt with Whitebox Real Estate represented the tenant.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  