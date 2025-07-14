RSK Real Estate to Develop 156-Unit Build-to-Rent Community in Katy, Texas

KATY, TEXAS — Chicago-based RSK Real Estate Partners will develop a 156-unit build-to-rent residential community in the western Houston suburb of Katy. The site spans nine acres along Galileo Way, and the development will feature 103 three-bedroom homes and 53 two-bedroom homes with an average size of 1,600 square feet. Preliminary sitework is underway, and the first homes should be available for occupancy in mid-2026. Rick Ragan and Glenn Dickerson of NewQuest represented RSK in its site selection and land acquisition. Matthew Davis and Kristen McDade of Cushman & Wakefield represented the land seller, Morton Ranch Development LLC.