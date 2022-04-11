REBusinessOnline

RSM Signs 22,256 SF Office Lease at Schaumburg Towers in Suburban Chicago

SCHAUMBURG, ILL. — RSM, a provider of audit, tax and consulting services focused on the middle market, has signed a 22,256-square-foot office lease at Schaumburg Towers in the Chicago suburb of Schaumburg. RSM plans to relocate from 20 N. Martingale Road in the fourth quarter of this year. Schaumburg Towers is now 73 percent leased. The two-building office complex spans 882,000 square feet. Owner American Landmark Properties has invested more than $20 million in property upgrades since 2017. Steve Kling and David Florent of Colliers represented ownership in the lease transaction. Rick Schuham of Savills represented RSM.

