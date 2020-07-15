RTW Retailwinds, Parent Company of New York & Co., Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Pictured is the New York & Co. store at the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minn. Parent company RTW Retailwinds expects to close a significant portion, if not all, of its brick-and-mortar stores.

NEW YORK CITY — RTW Retailwinds Inc. (RTW), parent company of women’s apparel chains New York & Co., Fashion to Figure and Happy x Nature, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection along with its subsidiaries. The filing came Monday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey. The company expects to close a significant portion, if not all, of its 378 brick-and-mortar stores and has launched a store closing and liquidation process. In the near term, however, New York City-based RTW will continue to operate its business and reopen stores that were previously temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As of July 13, 92 percent of its brick-and-mortar retail and outlet locations across 32 states had reopened. RTW, which was first incorporated in 1918, says that the bankruptcy will enable it to maintain operations in the ordinary course of business, including the payment of employee wages and benefits, payment of suppliers and vendors and the use of cash collateral.