Rubenstein Mortgage Arranges $57M Acquisition Loan for Northern New Jersey Office Building

Posted on by in Loans, New Jersey, Northeast, Office

MORRIS PLAINS, N.J. — Rubenstein Mortgage Capital has arranged a $57 million acquisition loan for a 465,000-square-foot office building located at 115 Tabor Road in the Northern New Jersey community of Morris Plains. The property was originally developed as a build-to-suit in 2007 as a headquarters facility for Pfizer. Following Pfizer’s acquisition by Johnson & Johnson, the building was vacant until Honeywell purchased it in 2015 and implemented a full interior renovation. Amenities now include a cafeteria, auditorium, basketball court and a fitness center. Andrew Murray of Rubenstein Mortgage originated the loan through an undisclosed lender on behalf of the borrower, Argent Ventures.

