Rubenstein Mortgage Arranges $57M Acquisition Loan for Northern New Jersey Office Building
MORRIS PLAINS, N.J. — Rubenstein Mortgage Capital has arranged a $57 million acquisition loan for a 465,000-square-foot office building located at 115 Tabor Road in the Northern New Jersey community of Morris Plains. The property was originally developed as a build-to-suit in 2007 as a headquarters facility for Pfizer. Following Pfizer’s acquisition by Johnson & Johnson, the building was vacant until Honeywell purchased it in 2015 and implemented a full interior renovation. Amenities now include a cafeteria, auditorium, basketball court and a fitness center. Andrew Murray of Rubenstein Mortgage originated the loan through an undisclosed lender on behalf of the borrower, Argent Ventures.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.