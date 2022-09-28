REBusinessOnline

Rubenstein Mortgage Provides $62M Acquisition Loan for Metro Dallas Office Building

Posted on by in Loans, Office, Texas

3400-CityLine-Richardson

At the time of the loan closing, 3400 CityLine in Richardson was 83 percent leased.

RICHARDSON, TEXAS — Rubenstein Mortgage Capital has provided a $62 million acquisition loan for 3400 CityLine, a 312,345-square-foot office building located within the CityLine mixed-use development in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Richardson. Built in 2018, the property rises five stories and features a total of 1,400 parking spaces, as well as a lounge, conference center, fitness center and an outdoor entertainment area. Andrew Murray of Rubenstein Mortgage Capital originated the loan on behalf of the borrower, Chicago-based Zeller Realty Group. At the time of the loan closing, 3400 CityLine was 83 percent leased. JLL arranged the debt.

