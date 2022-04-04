Rubenstein Partners Acquires 250,000 SF Office Building in Plano, Plans Renovation

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Texas

PLANO, TEXAS — Philadelphia-based investment firm Rubenstein Partners has acquired a 250,000-square-foot office building located at 5600 Headquarters Drive in the northern Dallas suburb of Plano. Rubenstein plans to upgrade the lobby and the amenity spaces, including the new fitness center, tenant lounge, conference center and dining areas. Vicki Keenan, Adam Subber, Dan Sullivan, David Stringfield and Brant Bryan of Cresa represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Lincoln Property Co. will lease the building following completion of the renovation.