INDIANAPOLIS — Rubenstein Partners LP has completed a new equity investment that fully recapitalizes the Parkwood Crossing office campus in Indianapolis. Rubenstein acquired the eight-building, 1.2 million-square-foot office park in 2016. The company has implemented a comprehensive renovation of the Class A property since taking ownership. The new recapitalization enables Rubenstein to continue to modernize the campus with further amenities and the addition of two large greenspaces. Rubenstein has spent $36 million upgrading building lobbies, restrooms, entry facades and building systems as well as adding a number of indoor and outdoor amenities. The improvements are expected to coincide with two new roundabouts and roadway beautification projects through the center of the campus.
Rubenstein Partners Completes Recapitalization of Parkwood Crossing Office Park in Indianapolis
