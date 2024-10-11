Rubenstein Partners Completes Recapitalization of Parkwood Crossing Office Park in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Rubenstein Partners LP has completed a new equity investment that fully recapitalizes the Parkwood Crossing office campus in Indianapolis. Rubenstein acquired the eight-building, 1.2 million-square-foot office park in 2016. The company has implemented a comprehensive renovation of the Class A property since taking ownership. The new recapitalization enables Rubenstein to continue to modernize the campus with further amenities and the addition of two large greenspaces. Rubenstein has spent $36 million upgrading building lobbies, restrooms, entry facades and building systems as well as adding a number of indoor and outdoor amenities. The improvements are expected to coincide with two new roundabouts and roadway beautification projects through the center of the campus.