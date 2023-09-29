Friday, September 29, 2023
Rubenstein Partners expects to complete its redevelopment of the former PepsiCo office campus in Plano by the end of the year.
Rubenstein Partners Underway on Redevelopment of 27-Acre Former PepsiCo Office Campus in Plano

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — Rubenstein Partners is underway on the redevelopment of the 27-acre former PepsiCo office campus in Plano. The Philadelphia-based developer is currently renovating the 250,000-square-foot building at 5600 Technology Drive, which the company purchased in 2022. Capital improvements include a new lobby and entryway, along with a new tenant lounge, coffee bar and fitness center. Exterior improvements include a new façade with enhanced landscaping, as well as the addition of outdoor seating areas and pickleball courts. Dallas-based GFF is overseeing the design of the project, which is expected to be complete by the end of the year.

