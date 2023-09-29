Rubenstein Partners Underway on Redevelopment of 27-Acre Former PepsiCo Office Campus in Plano

DALLAS — Rubenstein Partners is underway on the redevelopment of the 27-acre former PepsiCo office campus in Plano. The Philadelphia-based developer is currently renovating the 250,000-square-foot building at 5600 Technology Drive, which the company purchased in 2022. Capital improvements include a new lobby and entryway, along with a new tenant lounge, coffee bar and fitness center. Exterior improvements include a new façade with enhanced landscaping, as well as the addition of outdoor seating areas and pickleball courts. Dallas-based GFF is overseeing the design of the project, which is expected to be complete by the end of the year.