Tuesday, May 9, 2023
Pictured is the new sky lounge at 312 Elm Street.
Rubenstein Partners Unveils New Sky Lounge, Rooftop Deck at Cincinnati Office Building

by Kristin Harlow

CINCINNATI — Rubenstein Partners LP has unveiled a new sky lounge and outdoor rooftop deck on the 14th floor of 312 Elm Street, a 378,000-square-foot office building in downtown Cincinnati. The space features a tenant lounge area, training room and alternative workspace. It is also available for events. Rising 26 stories, 312 Elm Street offers views of the city skyline. Additional amenities at the property include a recently renovated lobby and a large fitness center. Rubenstein purchased 312 Elm Street and the neighboring 312 Plum Street in 2015 and embarked on a renovation plan for both buildings with a focus on common areas, streetscapes and amenities.

