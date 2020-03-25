Rubenstein Plans Amenity Overhaul Project at 276,533 SF Office Complex in Yardley, Pennsylvania

Posted on by in Development, Northeast, Office, Pennsylvania

YARDLEY, PENN. — Rubenstein Partners L.P. is planning an amenity overhaul project at Makefield Crossing, a four-building office complex in Yardley, a southwestern suburb of Trenton. Rubenstein plans to upgrade the fitness center, conference center, full-service café and tenant lounge, and will also replace a portion of the parking lot with green space. In the past 12 months, several new tenants have signed office leases at Makefield Crossing, including Biohaven Pharmaceuticals (21,082 square feet) and Cello Health (21,690 square feet). Further details of the project, including the project cost and construction schedule, were not disclosed. Rubenstein owns three of the complex’s four buildings totaling 276,533 square feet of Class A space