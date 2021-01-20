Rubenstein Real Estate Acquires 20,000 SF Office, Retail Building in Kansas City

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Missouri, Office, Retail

KANSAS CITY, MO. — An affiliate of Rubenstein Real Estate, together with an affiliate of Exact Architects, has acquired a 20,000-square-foot office and retail building located at the corner of Linwood and Main streets in Kansas City. At the time of sale, the building was 25 percent occupied. A new tenant will soon lease a portion of the first floor, leaving 9,418 square feet remaining available for lease. Substantial building and common area renovations are underway. The two-story building features almost 80 parking spaces. Dwight Medbery III of Rubenstein led the buyer investment group. The purchase price and seller were undisclosed.