Rubi Laboratories Signs 16,884 SF Lease at Radius @ Harbor Bay Campus in Alameda, California

ALAMEDA, CALIF. — Rubi Laboratories, a California-based biotechnology company, has signed a 16,884-square-foot lease at the Radius @ Harbor Bay campus in Alameda.

Radius is a nearly 700,000-square-foot life sciences and innovation campus located at 1501 Harbor Bay Parkway. The property features a new backup power generator, HVAC service with 100 percent outdoor air, 13-foot clear heights and an outdoor screened equipment pad.

Newmark’s Conor Ranahan represented the landlord and ownership group, Paceline Investors and True North Management Group, while the firm’s Daniel Pivnick and Ari Rokeach represented Rubi Laboratories. Newmark previously represented the landlord and ownership group in the 43,645-square-foot, full-building lease to Vivani in December 2022 at the same campus.