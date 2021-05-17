REBusinessOnline

Rubicon Equities, Meritage Group Purchase Downtown Nashville Office Building for $95M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Southeast, Tennessee

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Rubicon Equities and Meritage Group LP have purchased Capitol View Plaza, a Class A office building located at 1 Lifeway Plaza in downtown Nashville, for $95 million.

Capitol View Plaza was built in 2017 on the site of the previous headquarters of Lifeway Christian Resource. The property is part of the 32-acre Capitol View master planned community developed by Boyle Investment Co.

The property is the third investment for Rubicon and Meritage in Nashville. David Atchison and Brian Casey of Colliers International represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Stream Realty and Sandeema Co. are enlisted to market the building for lease.

Rubicon Equities is a Nashville-based real estate investment and development firm with over $500 million of assets under management. Meritage Group LP is a private investment firm based in San Francisco that invests in public and private equity, credit and real estate.

