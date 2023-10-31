RUDG Breaks Ground on Fourth Phase of 60-Acre Liberty Square Redevelopment in Miami

MIAMI — Related Urban Development Group (RUDG), the affordable housing arm of Related Group, has broken ground on Phase 4 of the 60-acre Liberty Square redevelopment in Miami. Dubbed Serenity Liberty Square, the fourth phase will comprise 193 residential units across three buildings for families and individuals earning 30 to 80 percent of the area median income (AMI).

Upon completion, which is scheduled for March 2025, the property will also feature the Jessie Trice Healthcare Center, as well as the new headquarters of the Miami-Dade Chamber of Commerce.

Funding for Liberty Square Phase Four includes tax-exempt bonds, low-income housing tax credit (LIHTC) equity and funds from the Florida Housing State Apartment Incentive Loan Program (SAIL) and Miami-Dade County Surtax. The Liberty Square redevelopment will total nine phases and comprise roughly 1,900 new residential units, renovations to the Liberty Square Community Center, a new educational center, green spaces and a grocery store.