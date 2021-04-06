Rudin Family Launches Renovation at 3 Times Square Office Building in Manhattan

The office building at 3 Times Square in Midtown Manhattan rises 30 stories and spans 885,000 square feet. The property was completed in 2001.

NEW YORK CITY — The Rudin Family, a locally based owner-operator, has launched a multimillion-dollar capital improvement program at 3 Times Square, a 30-story office tower in Midtown Manhattan. The program will include the creation of a new three-story lobby, touchless entry mechanisms, upgraded elevator systems and dedicated amenity space on the 16th floor. The new amenity deck will feature a coffee bar, fitness center with locker rooms, outdoor dining spaces and a conference and event center that can hold up to 220 people. The 885,000-square-foot building was originally completed in 2001 as the North American headquarters of Reuters Group PLC. Rudin has tapped FXCollaborative, which originally designed the building, as the project architect. Cushman & Wakefield will handle leasing of the redeveloped building. An expected completion date was not released.