Rudin Management to Renovate 1.2 MSF Office Building in Manhattan’s Financial District

The office building located at 80 Pine St. in Manhattan totals 1.2 million square feet.

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based investment firm Rudin Management Co. will renovate 80 Pine Street, a 1.2 million-square-foot office building located in Manhattan’s Financial District. The project will upgrade the lobby and mechanical systems and implement various measures to promote health and wellness, including heightened air filtration and circulation and touchless entry systems. JLL will handle leasing of the redeveloped property.