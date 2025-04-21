Monday, April 21, 2025
One-Oxford-Centre-Pittsburgh
JLL has been involved with One Oxford Centre, an office tower in downtown Pittsburgh, since 1982, having arranged the debt and equity financing for its construction, as well as loans for its refinancing several times over the years. JLL also arranged the sale of the building to Shorenstein Properties in 2016.
Rugby Realty Buys 1 MSF Office Tower in Downtown Pittsburgh

by Taylor Williams

PITTSBURGH — A group of investors led by local investment firm Rugby Realty has purchased One Oxford Centre, a 45-story office tower located at 301 Grant St. in downtown Pittsburgh. The 1 million-square-foot building occupies two city blocks and was 65 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as PwC and law firms Clark Hill and Pietragallo Gordon Alfano Bosick & Raspanti. Amenities include a full-service health/business club and a multi-level, 850-space parking garage. John Pelusi, Claudia Steeb, Nick Unkovic and Zach Barone of JLL arranged a three-year bridge loan of an undisclosed amount for the acquisition of the property through Dollar Bank.

