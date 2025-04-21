Rugby Realty Buys 1 MSF Office Tower in Downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A group of investors led by local investment firm Rugby Realty has purchased One Oxford Centre, a 45-story office tower located at 301 Grant St. in downtown Pittsburgh. The 1 million-square-foot building occupies two city blocks and was 65 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as PwC and law firms Clark Hill and Pietragallo Gordon Alfano Bosick & Raspanti. Amenities include a full-service health/business club and a multi-level, 850-space parking garage. John Pelusi, Claudia Steeb, Nick Unkovic and Zach Barone of JLL arranged a three-year bridge loan of an undisclosed amount for the acquisition of the property through Dollar Bank.