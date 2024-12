AUSTIN, TEXAS —Rules-Based Medicine, a lab operator and division of Connecticut-based healthcare technology firm IQVIA, has renewed its office and life sciences lease at 3300 Duval Road in North Austin. Built on 7.1 acres in 2000, the facility is known as Stonecreek Park and totals 76,910 square feet. Nate Stricklen and Jay Austin of CBRE represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Matt Frizzell and Kevin Granger of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, Drawbridge Realty.