Rushmark Obtains Construction Loan for 775,000 SF Industrial Development in Metro Charleston

JEDBURG, S.C. — Rushmark Properties has obtained a construction loan for the development of Berkeley Commerce Center, a 775,000-square-foot industrial park in the Charleston suburb of Jedburg. Site work is currently underway, and Rushmark plans to break ground on the first of the property’s two buildings this fall. JLL Capital Markets arranged an undisclosed amount of construction financing through United Bank for the development.

The first building at Berkeley Commerce Center will span 505,440 square feet and include 2,500 square feet of office space, cross-dock configuration and 36-foot clear heights. At 267,840 square feet, the second building will feature 1,200 square feet of office space, rear-load configuration and 32-foot clear heights.

Rushmark expects to deliver the first two buildings in fourth-quarter 2025. The site, which fronts I-26, has the potential for three additional buildings that would bring the development to a total of 2.6 million square feet, according to Rushmark.

The project team includes architect LS3P Associates, civil engineer Thomas & Hutton and general contractor HITT Contracting. Lee Allen, Kevin Coats and Tyler Smith of JLL will lead leasing and marketing efforts.