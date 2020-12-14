Russell Brands Sells Former 891,000 SF Manufacturing Plant Near Montgomery

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Alabama, Industrial, Southeast

WETUMPKA, ALA. — Russell Brands LLC has sold its former manufacturing facility in Wetumpka. An affiliate of Phoenix Investors acquired the 891,000-square-foot building for an undisclosed price. Prior to closing the plant in 2013, Russell Brands manufactured sports equipment and clothing at the site, marketing its products under many brands and subsidiaries, including Russell Athletic and Spalding. The property spans 102 acres and features 41-foot clear heights, 100 slots for trailer storage, 29 loading docks and five drive-in doors. Built between 1995 and 1997, the asset is situated at 3145 Elmore Road, 18 miles north of downtown Montgomery. Philip Yost of CBRE brokered the transaction of the vacant property.