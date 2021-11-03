Russell Breaks Ground on First Building at 95-Acre Industrial Park in Davenport, Iowa

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Iowa, Midwest

DAVENPORT, IOWA — Iowa-based construction and development firm Russell has broken ground on the first building at Russell Industrial Park in Davenport, one of the Quad Cities. The 251,100-square-foot building is a build-to-suit for an undisclosed tenant. The building marks the first of six anticipated projects at the 95-acre site. Russell plans to soon break ground on the second building, a 300,000-square-foot speculative project slated for completion in the fourth quarter of 2022. Marcus Pitts, Michael Minard and Austin Hedstrom of JLL represented Russell in the build-to-suit lease.